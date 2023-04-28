THE 2023 NFL DRAFT MAKES HISTORY

Pictured (from left to right) Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, and Anthony Richardson. Source: Getty Images

For the first time in NFL draft history, three Black quarterbacks were selected in the top 5 picks of the NFL draft, Bryce Young, CJ Stroud and Anthony Richardson.

This is the second time in NFL draft history that three Black quarterbacks are selected in the first round of the NFL draft. Donavon Mcnabb, Akili Smith, and Daunte Culpepper were the first three African American quarterbacks who were selected in the first round of the NFL draft in 1999. Mcnabb and Smith were in the top 5 picks but Culpepper was not selected until the number 11 pick in that draft.

This momentous happening comes after two African American quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes, and Jalen Hurts faced off in the 2023 Super Bowl.

In typical fashion after the Super Bowl, NFL teams move their focus to the NFL draft. This draft class brought many notable prospects. Bryce Young from Alabama was eyed as the best quarterback prospect of the draft.

NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper joined Mike Greenberg on “Get Up” this past Tuesday, to talk about his top prospects. “He [Young] put up the numbers, he dealt with the injury, played through it, and only missed the one game. I think people just look at him as a guy who has the ‘it’ factor,” Kiper said.

“He’s a winner, he’s got that sparkle and a guy that Carolina, I think, can move forward with. They’ve got the infrastructure there in place with the o-line and the supporting cast, all of his coaches that will be around, surrounding the quarterback. Bryce Young, I think, would be the guy at this stage of where we are in the process,” Kiper continued.

Bryce Young was selected number first in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers.

Right behind Bryce Young was CJ Stroud. Stroud from Ohio State University was also looked at as the best quarterback in the NFL draft some had questions about his character, but NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks defended Stroud.

“I can vouch for CJ Stroud after watching him work out at Elite11 he was awesome throughout the week as he led our team. He was mature beyond his years, as displayed the leadership, poise, and composure of an A+ QB1 on a field full of stars,” Stroud said.

“He also spent the week learning the game of chess during his off time. Despite the recent chatter blemishing his character, CJ has ben nothing but an A1 dude,” Stroud continued.

CJ Stroud was selected second in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans.



All eyes have been on Anthony Richardson, the University of Florida quarterback, who is most considered to have a high ceiling but a low floor. He played only one year of college football but showed extreme promise in that one year.

NFL analyst Lance Zierlein described him [Richardson] as having , “elite size, strength and athletic ability for the quarterback position, the potential to perform in a variety of offensive schemes, arm strength to throw downfield and into tight windows” in his official draft profile, but also points to his passing inaccuracy.

Despite the doubts of many analysts, and Richardson being pointed to as a “boom or bust project”, he was drafted fourth in the 2023 NFL draft by the Indianapolis Colts.

The NFL has shown to be a diverse league but some scouts doubt what Black quarterbacks can do. Most of them are forced to switch positions to start or continue their NFL careers, but that trend has ended since last night.

Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, and Anthony Richardson show the world that you can be a top prospect and be selected for the NFL Draft despite the color of your skin. These quarterbacks are being put into a position to show their talents and succeed.