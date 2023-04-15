Wesley Community Center hosts annual benefit gospel concert

The Wesley Community Service Center will host their annual benefit concert with Jonathan McReynolds and Anthony Brown & Group TherAPy at Calvary Revival Church in Norfolk on April 22 at 6p.m.

The Wesley Community Service Center is a Christian-based non-profit organization founded in 1937 and located in Portsmouth.

The concert is to raise between $90k-$100k for the WCSC to restart its Headstart program which became dormant years ago due to the changes in the neighborhood.

Executive Director of the Wesley, Renyatta Banks was concerned about the low kindergarten-ready rates in Virginia and wanted to provide a free program for children to get ready for school.

The Wesley Community Service Center is looking to sell as many tickets as possible for the fundraiser. Group rate tickets are available for groups of 3 or more and balcony seats are currently on sale for $20. For tickets to the event click here.

The event is still accepting sponsors and vendors. If you are interested please contact Renyatta Banks: 757-977-9101.

The Wesley Community Service Center is also looking for volunteers to help out at the center, if you are interested please visit: volunteerhamptonroads.com and search Wesley Community Center. They are also looking to hire two headstart teachers and two assistant teachers, if you’re interested contact Renyatta Banks at 757-977-9101.