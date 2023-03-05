Keith Anderson found safe in Houston

18-year-old Keith Anderson, who had been missing since the beginning of February, has been found safe in a Houston homeless shelter.

Anderson was seen on January 29 at Norfolk State University shortly before being reported missing. On February 13, the Virginia State Police issued a missing person and endangered person alert on behalf of Norfolk City Police Department.

WAVY-TV reports that on the weekend of February 18 Anderson’s mother Mesha Anderson received a phone call from Anderson at a homeless shelter. She stated that someone from the shelter saw the news story on Anderson’s disappearance and told him to call home.

“Well he was crying, hysterically, of course, but he was crying, and I was crying, and I asked him to come home,” Mesha Anderson states. According to Mesha, Keith said he had traveled to Texas by bus.

That following Sunday Mesha flew from Charlotte, North Carolina to Texas to be reunited with her son. Mesha expresses gratitude for everyone’s help and involvement with the search for her son.

“Thank God for all of your reporting on my son’s disappearance. Because of your reporting, the story made it all the way to Houston Texas,” Mesha states.

The Anderson family is now focusing on healing and taking care of his well-being.