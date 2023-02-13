7 Valentine’s Day Outfits based on your favorite color

Whether it’s brunch with your girls or dinner with your boo you need the perfect outfit to turn heads on Valentine’s Day. Here are 7 outfit ideas for Valentine’s Day based on your favorite color:

Black & Bold

Want to go for a not-so-typical Valentine’s Day look? Why not go bold in all-black, like this lovely all-black above the knee dress. If you’re a fashionista and want to spice up the look, try paring it with a cropped puffer jacket and thigh-high boots for an edgier look. All black is such a simple yet alluring look that will have you feeling confident all night long!

Ravishing In Red

Model wearing red outfit/ Courtesy of Shein.com

No matter what day of the year it is wearing anything red is bound to turn some heads. For a nice Galentine’s fit you can try a nice blouse like this beautiful, deep V-neck blouse with your favorite pair of black leather pants. Complete the look by grabbing a cute pair of red heels to complement the top and don’t forget to accessorize!

Beautiful In Blue

Model wearing blue outfit/ Courtesy of Shein.com

Feeling blue this Valentine’s Day? Take yourself out and get dressed up in something elegant, like this satin butterfly blue skirt set. The satin texture gives the outfit the perfect, regal feeling. To really make yourself feel royal style your hair in a low ponytail or bun and pair with subtle silver or gold jewelry.

Gorgeous in Green

Model wearing green outfit/ Courtesty of Shein.com

Want to go for a more natural, earth tone this v-day? Try something green like these long-sleeved sage green dresses. The long sleeve makes them functional for cooler weather while the leg-slit still adds a chic touch.

Pretty In Pink

Model wearing pink out/ Courtesy of Shein.com

Pink is a soft and feminine color and will definitely get you in the mood for Valentine’s Day. A look like this pretty in pink pants set will have all eyes on you. This outfit is great for outdoor dates with breathable fabric and a comfortable, chic look. You can pair this with sneakers and a top underneath for a sportier look, or a pair of mule heels and matching accessories for a flirty look.

Winning With White

Want to go for a pure, innocent look? Go for a white dress like this twist-front bodycon dress. The flouse sleeves give it a soft and flirty look while leaving room to dance and eat, perfect for a candlelit dinner. You can pair white with any color so a cute pair of heels and matching accessories will do the trick!

Purple & Perfect

Model wearing purple outfit/ Courtesy of Shein.com

Want to channel your inner baddie with a fierce purple outfit? Try a nice top like this surplice neck satin blouse. You can pair this look with flowy pants and sandals for a nice casual daytime look, or with killer heels and a smoky eye makeup look for more of a sultry nighttime look.