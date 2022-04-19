2022-2023 SGA president and vice president, mister and miss NSU announced

Justis Fisher, left, and Tyreese Davis, right, crowned Miss and Mister NSU of 2022-2023. Photo by Quiana Northern

NORFOLK, VA — Tyreese Davis and Justis Fisher were crowned the 2022-2023 mister and miss Norfolk State University, along with Indya Richards and Myles Perry who won their election as the 2022-2023 Student Government Association president and vice president. The winners were announced at the Mister and Miss NSU Pageant.

The three contestants for Miss NSU were Fisher, Anaja Cameron and Mica Smith. The three contestants for Mister NSU were Davis, Solomon Douglas and Antaeveon Payne.

The pageant opened with categories: casual, evening and talent. The contestants received the opportunity to showcase their walks, talent and why they should be Miss or Mister NSU.

Fisher said she had some obstacles come her way while preparing for the pageant because her dress delivery date was delayed, but one of her line sisters from Delta Sigma Theta, Epsilon Theta chapter, helped her get a dress before pageant day.

Fisher also won the casual wear category.

The new Miss NSU made it clear that she was ready to work for the student body.

“I’m here for anything that God allows me to do, anything that the students want me to do,” she said. “I’m going to try to make it happen.”

Davis said as a freshman he could see himself on stage getting the Mister NSU crown, so hearing his name felt unreal and overwhelming.

“Me, along with the other contestants, did a phenomenal job,” he said. “I would like to thank everyone for their constant support, whether it was campus or community, and I just feel great.”

Davis also won in the categories of casual and evening wear.

He added that his platform was to increase student involvement on campus. He hopes that by building more networking skills, students will develop relationships and leadership skills.

During the pageant, the SGA election results were announced. The Richards-Perry administration was elected to serve the student body.

Richards, former junior class president, expressed her excitement and willingness to work.

“I plan on working with the students, letting the students know that this is their campus, their administration, and I’m just blessed to be the person they ask to speak for them,” she said. “I also can’t wait to push us forward and leave that legacy.”

Miles said that their campaign helped them speak with more students to prepare the administration for this role.

“We’re gonna talk to the students … keep those lines open,” he said. “Whatever they want to see we’ll do our best to leave a legacy and make them proud.”