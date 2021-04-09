Kevin Durant shocks the NBA world with his amazing two month comeback

by William Taylor

One of the NBA’s greatest stars, Kevin Durant was recently this year traded to the Brooklyn Nets. After being traded to the Nets people are saying that he is a top to be the NBA’s MVP front-runner because of his great NBA season. Unfortunately, Durant suffered a left hamstring strain in February, days before the All-Star Break.

As the NBA playoffs near, people started to question if Durant will be healthy and back to his superstar ways. While Durant was out for two months, the Brooklyn Nets have been doing well with the absence of one of their best players. But with the playoffs on the way, if they want to go far as everyone is saying, they will need a healthy Durant.

Durant on his first game back from his injury chose to wake up and silence the haters by dropping a crazy 17 points on 5-of-5 shooting from the field. Durant also had an astonishing seven rebounds, five assists, and a block in 19 minutes against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Durant spoke on coming off the bench and how that experience related to him having a legendary night as he did.

“The game was fast-paced already, so watching it from the bench I knew exactly how I needed to approach it. But it was pretty cool coming off the bench, I can’t lie. It was also good to play in front of the fans as well” he said.

With the return of Brooklyn’s superstar, Durant’s mother was one of the fans who was happily cheering her son’s return. Durant’s mom has always been her son’s biggest supporter throughout his amazing NBA career.

The head coach of the Brooklyn Nets, Steve Nash, was asked his reaction after seeing the great return of Durant.

“I think everyone’s excited to see him,” Nash said. “Everyone knows what a big piece of our team he is, and he’s one of the all-time greats. So I think for our guys to see him out there was definitely exciting and gave them a boost,” Nash said.

With the amazing return of Durant, the Brooklyn Nets is a scary sight for the rest of the league because this is not even their full potential. Another MVP front-runner, James Harden, remains out with a right hamstring strain. If Durant and the rest of the Nets keep doing what they’re doing and live up to their potential, the team can give Brooklyn its first-ever championship.