Ways college students can cope with stress during the pandemic

by William Taylor

The Pandemic has been a mental struggle on a lot of people around the world. COVID-19 Pandemic has affected our lives in a way we never knew could happen. Many of us during this pandemic are facing challenges that can be stressful and overwhelming. This social distancing we are required to do is supposed to help us, but can also make us feel isolated and lonely that can increase stress and anxiety. Luckily, The CDC have put out an article on ways college students can cope with stress.

Stress is something people around the world deal with everyday, especially college students. College students during the pandemic have been struggling with not being on campus and having most classes online. Us as college students have to adjust to strictly online fast because school doesn’t stop for nobody. I am going to give you a few examples of healthy ways to cope with stress.

“Consider limiting news to just a couple times a day and disconnecting from phone, tv, and computer screens for a while” CDC said. The CDC informs college students taking breaks from watching, reading, or listening to news stories is one way to cope with stress.

The CDC also informs college students that taking of your body is another healthy way of coping with stress. Taking deep breaths, eating healthy, exercising, getting plenty of sleep, avoiding drugs, and getting vaccinated.

“Make time to unwind” CDC said. CDC informs students to try to do activities or hobbies you enjoy. Also, try participating in activities that you never tried before.

Connecting with others and your community is another healthy way to cope with stress. Try talking to people who you trust and who cares about your feelings. While social distancing, try connecting online, through social media, or by phone.

“During times of social distancing, it is especially important to stay connected with your friends and family. Helping others cope with stress through phone calls or video chats can help you and your loved ones feel less lonely or isolated” CDC says.

The CDC encourages students to check on family members and friends during the pandemic because it can help you and your loved ones feel better during these stressful times.

To my fellow Spartans at Norfolk State University and to any college students out there reading this, I want you to know that you are going to get through this. You are not alone and there’s always someone out there that can help you. I know college can be rough, but just try to do what I shared with you and I promise you it will help. I hope these ways I shared with you have a big impact on your mental health.

If you are struggling to cope with stress or are having suicidal thoughts, immediately call 911 or The National Suicidal Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.