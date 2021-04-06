Men’s Tennis Team Clinches Northern Division Title, North No. 1 Seed in Upcoming MEAC Tournament

The Norfolk State University men’s tennis team clinched this year’s MEAC Northern Division title on the road at Morgan State University in Baltimore. By virtue of going 3-0 this year in the division, including wins over Howard and Coppin State, the Spartans won their first regular-season title — just the second ever — in the league since sharing the Southern Division crown in 2013.

Freshman Ivan Ivars won in a third-set tiebreaker to give the Norfolk State men’s tennis team both a 4-3 win over Morgan State on Sunday and this year’s title.

The Spartans have clinched the North’s No. 1 seed in the MEAC Tournament, to be held later this month at Old Dominion. Only the top two teams from each division will advance to this year’s tournament.

The Spartans will play their next match at home this Wednesday, April 7, against Virginia Wesleyan at 3 p.m. at the NSU Tennis Complex.