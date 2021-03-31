Ngannou wins UFC 260 Heavyweight Championship bout

by Arion Hall

This past weekend at UFC 260 live at the UFC apex arena in Las Vegas, a new heavyweight champion was crowned. Francis Ngannou defeated Stipe Miocic in the second round by knockout to become the new UFC Heavyweight Champion of the world. Those two met back in 2018 at UFC 220. Miocic was coming off a victory in a trilogy matchup against Daniel Cormier before going into the rematch against Francis. Francis went going into the rematch on a four-fight winning streak, all by knockouts ending in the first round.

In addition, in their first meeting, Miocic took the win over Francis via unanimous decision. In their first matchup, the Vegas betting experts had Francis as the favorite going into the first fight. Despite the lopsided victory in their first matchup, Miocic was still an underdog going into the rematch. Francis made huge adjustments going into the rematch with Miocic. He was able to defend the wrestling of Miocic and was able to land a takedown of his own. Francis had a great game plan and was the better fighter that evening.

Furthermore, with both fighters having a win over each other, there could be a chance of a potential trilogy bout. However, with the former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones moving up to heavyweight, it might put the trilogy bout on hold. There are still negotiations being made between the UFC and Jon Jones, no date has been set for a potential matchup.

Overall, UFC 260 was a successful event with special appearances from Machine Gun Kelly, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, and Megan Fox. UFC 260 sold over 700 thousand pay-per-views in the U.S. and was streamed all over the world. This will go down as one of the most successful events the UFC has ever put together.