Tiffany Haddish has heartwarming reaction to Grammy win

by Makayla Overton

Comedian Tiffany Haddish just shared a priceless moment with the world after finding out she won a Grammy while filming her show “Kids Say the Darndest Things.” Haddish broke down in tears when hearing her stand-up special “Black Mitzvah” had won the Grammy for Best Comedy Album.

The Girls Trip star told the kids “I’m just happy to be nominated” before she received the big news from producers through her earpiece. Shocked, she paused from talking to the kids, while asking through tears “Y’all serious? I really won?”

Haddish gives the kids a brief Black history lesson by stating that no other Black woman has won this specific award since Whoopi Goldberg in 1986! Wow!

Haddish then starts giving the children encouraging advice on life stating, “You just have to believe in yourself as much as you can” and that “against all odds, you just say, ‘You know what, I’m going to put my best foot forward and give the world the best that I got.’”

She ends her speech with “anything is possible,” which is followed by two little girls clapping with big smiles for Haddish.

You can watch the video for yourself at https://twitter.com/i/status/1371362405079388160.