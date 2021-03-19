NSU Men’s Basketball wins NCAA opener, face Gonzaga Saturday, tickets available today

The Spartans are still dancing!

The Norfolk State men’s basketball team defeated Appalachian State 54-53 Thursday night in the NCAA Tournament First Four, earning a date with No. 1 overall seed and unbeaten Gonzaga at 9:20 ET Saturday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The game will be televised live on TBS.

As with the First Four game, the NSU Ticket Center will have tickets available for purchase for the first-round game with Gonzaga. Tickets are on sale beginning at 9:30 a.m. today, Friday, March 19, online at NSUSpartansTickets.com. Tickets must be purchased in units of two. Those who buy will receive a mobile ticket for the game. The deadline to purchase tickets is 5 p.m. Friday.

Echols Hall Watch Party

NSU will also host another watch party for Saturday’s game at Echols Hall. The event is open to NSU students, faculty, and staff with their campus ID. Attendance is limited to 250 spectators due to Commonwealth of Virginia COVID-19 guidelines.

Students, faculty, and staff with valid NSU ID interested in attending may pick up a ticket from the NSU Ticket Center between 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Friday. Tickets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis and must be claimed today.

There will be a small allotment of watch party tickets for alumni, which can be picked up from the Melvin and Patricia Stith Alumni House at 2426 Corprew Avenue starting at 11 a.m. on Friday. These tickets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Doors to Echols Hall open at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. NSU students, faculty, and staff must show their ticket, ID,

and the daily campus electronic COVID-19 screening approval notification before entering.

Fans will have the opportunity to win prizes and receive promotional giveaways. Refreshments will be provided by Thompson Hospitality.