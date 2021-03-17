Watch our Spartans beat Appalachian State! Limited tickets available at noon today!

Where will be the best place for NSU students, faculty, and staff to cheer for the Spartan basketball team as they take the court in Indiana in the NCAA Tournament on Thursday evening? Of course, it’s the home of Spartan basketball ― Echols Hall!

Norfolk State University will host an NCAA tournament watch party for NSU students, faculty, and staff to view the TV broadcast of the Spartan men’s basketball game against Appalachian State in Echols Hall this Thursday. The game begins at 8:40 p.m. and the truTV television broadcast will be shown on the video board at the arena.

Students, faculty, and staff with valid NSU ID interested in attending may pick up a free ticket from the NSU Ticket Center beginning at noon on Tuesday, March 16. Tickets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Attendance is limited to 250 spectators due to Commonwealth of Virginia COVID-19 guidelines. Because of the attendance limit, only those with a Norfolk State ID will be admitted.

Doors to Echols Hall will open at 7:45 p.m. so fans can watch the virtual pep rally, which will begin at 8 p.m. Spectators must show their ticket, NSU ID,

and the daily campus electronic COVID-19 screening approval notification before entering. Fans also must wear face masks.

Fans will have the opportunity to win prizes, pick up promotional items, and will receive a snack package to enjoy at the event.