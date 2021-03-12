Spartan men advance to MEAC basketball finals, women to play in the semifinal game today at noon

The Norfolk State University men’s basketball team won their quarterfinal game over North Carolina Central Thursday night 87 to 58. With the win, the Spartans advance to Saturday’s 1 p.m. championship game. The Spartans will face the winner of tonight’s game between Coppin State and Morgan State. The title game will be broadcast on ESPN 2 and WNSB 91.1 FM.

The women’s team won 56 to 45 over Coppin State in the quarterfinal game Thursday that saw more than a half dozen lead changes. The Spartans prevailed bringing a well-balanced attack. The team plays Howard today at noon in the semifinal round. The game will be video streamed on Flohoops and audio broadcast on WNSB Blazin’ Hot 91.1 FM.