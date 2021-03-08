Brackets set for 2021 MEAC Tournament!

The Norfolk State men’s and women’s basketball teams have both earned a No. 2 seed in this week’s upcoming MEAC Tournament, which gets underway Thursday at the Norfolk Scope Arena.

The Spartan men (14-7, 8-4 MEAC), who tied for first place in the conference’s Northern Division, will be the No. 2 seed from the division after Coppin State took first due to the head-to-head tiebreaker between the teams. The Spartans begin tournament play at approximately 8 p.m. Thursday in a quarterfinal matchup against North Carolina Central, the No. 3 seed from the MEAC South.

The NSU women (4-8, 3-5) finished second in the Southern Division. They will play in the tournament’s first quarterfinal at noon Thursday against Coppin State, the No. 3 seed from the Northern Division.

Both the men’s and women’s brackets consist of just six teams due in large part to opt-outs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets will not be sold to the general public for this week’s tournament. Attendance will be limited to guests of the coaches and student-athletes.

Quarterfinal and semifinal games will be streamed live on FloHoops (www.flohoops.com), and Saturday’s championship games will be shown live on ESPN platforms. The men’s title game will be broadcast on ESPN2 at 1 p.m., and the women’s championship game (approximate 3:30 p.m. start) will be shown live on ESPN3 and rebroadcast on ESPNU on Sunday, March 14 at 8 a.m.

For more information, visit https://meacsports.com/tournaments/?id=2588.