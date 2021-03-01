Norfolk native Keshawn Davis makes pro boxing debut

by Arion Hall

Norfolk native and number one amateur boxer Keyshawn Davis made his professional boxing debut on the Canelo vs. Yildirim undercard on February 27. Davis finished the fight in the second round by technical knockout.

Davis was set to compete in the 2020 Olympic Games; however, due to Covid-19, his hopes and dreams of becoming an Olympian were put on hold. That did not stop him from exploring other options. As an amateur, he won a silver medal at both the 2019 Pan American Games and 2019 world championships.

Keyshawn Davis is the most talked-about boxing prospect in 2021. Making his professional debut against Lester Brown, Davis has sparred against Gervonte Davis, Terence Crawford, and Teofimo Lopez. These current champions are in boxing today.

“2020 was one of the worst years for me. I was stuck in between wanting to wait for the Olympics or just go pro. I wanted to compete in the Olympics; however, due to COVID, my Olympic goals were put on hold. Floyd Mayweather, Terence Crawford, Gervonte Davis, and Errol Spence, all told me I should go pro,” said Davis.

Keyshawn Davis plans on making his return to the ring in April of 2021. For more daily news about Davis, follow him on all social media platforms @boxingboykey.