Regina King creates film masterpiece with “One Night in Miami”

by Alsander Womack

“One Night In Miami,” aired Jan. 8, an American drama directed by Regina King. The movie is a fictional account where four icons, Sam Cooke (Leslie Odom Jr), Malcolm X (Kingsley Ben-Adir), Cassius Clay (Eli Goree), and Jim Brown (Aldis Hodge) got together in a hotel to celebrate, or at least they thought.

Regina King’s portrayal of what was said that night in the hotel was terrific. The conversations these black role models had seemed real as if these men sat there and discussed these vast topics. The movie depicted the type of atmosphere and setting they lived through. The characters were almost spitting images of the real people they were playing.

“One Night In Miami” starts off showing all the men’s lives and struggles leading up to them being together in Miami, starting with showing Cassius Clay boxing. Sam Cooke is performing in front of a white audience at the Copacabana. Next, Jim Brown is being discriminated against by a white family friend while trying to help. The montage is wrapped up with civil rights activist Malcolm X and his wife discussing their plans on leaving the Nation of Islam.

Later, Cassius Clay is preparing for his title bout, where all four of the icons will be in attendance. Cassius visits his spiritual supporter and friend Malcolm X to pray before the big fight. Cassius Clay becomes the world’s heavyweight champion.

The four men head back to the hotel together to celebrate Cassius’ big win. Instead of going out to party, the four men stay in the room, discussing life, the current times, and their plans in life. Tempers started to rise between Malcolm X and Sam Cooke. Cassius starts to have second thoughts about joining Malcolm X. Jim Brown talks about considering leaving the NFL to become a movie star.

Cassius Clay trusted his mentor and joined the Nation of Islam, changing his name to Muhammad Ali. Malcolm X experienced the full effect of leaving the Nation of Islam. Sam Cooke writes a new song that he feels genuinely panders to black audiences. Jim Brown decided to retire from the NFL because of the rules and pursue an acting career.

I enjoyed this movie so much that I had to go back and watch it again. The film is so simple but has so much depth to it. The characters and their lives were displayed almost as perfect as could be. The attention to detail they had with using timely cars, cameras, and hotels shown in the movie were exciting to see. This movie was a 10 out of 10 and I would recommend anyone who has not seen it to watch it. This movie will make you think differently about how all these men’s lives turned out and make you wonder if those conversations happened during that one night together.