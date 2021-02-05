Spring 2021 applications now being accepted for Dominion Energy Opportunity Fund

The Dominion Energy Opportunity Fund is a last-dollar forgivable loan program designed to assist students facing financial hardship in completing their undergraduate degrees. The program is open to in-state and out-of-state students. Program eligibility requirements are as follows:

• Students must be in good academic standing with a cumulative grade point average of 2.0 or higher.

• Students must be on-track to graduate during the semester in which the loan is awarded.

• Students must have exhausted all other sources of federal and state student financial assistance.

• Students must agree to participate in academic intervention services/programming.

• The maximum loan amount is $10,000 and students may receive only one loan from the program.

In recognition of a student’s perseverance and achievement, the University will fully forgive the loan provided that the student graduates and completes all other program requirements within the semester in which the loan is awarded. Students who do not graduate or complete the program requirements will be responsible for the repayment of the loan.

To apply, students should complete the attached Application and Promissory Note. All completed applications and/or questions should be directed to Dr. Melissa Barnes, Director of the NSU Office of Financial Aid, at mjbarnes@nsu.edu.

The Dominion Energy Opportunity Fund is made possible thanks to a $2.7 million gift to Norfolk State University through Dominion Energy’s HBCU Promise Initiative.