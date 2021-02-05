A CALL FOR ARTISTS – No Justice, No Peace: Unrest and Responses in 2020 America Exhibition at James Wise Gallery

The James Wise Gallery at Norfolk State University is pleased to announce a call to artists, writers, and poets for its Black History Month exhibition “No Justice, No Peace”: Unrest and Responses in 2020 America. We want to give a voice to artists exploring issues of racism and intolerance with an emphasis on the black experience in America. We also welcome artworks focusing on other events from the last year, including responses to the pandemic and political issues.

This show seeks to explore the issues and problems highlighted during the events of 2020. Although systemic racism has been a part of America’s history since its first colonialization by Europeans, it is not an experience unique to our country. This is a global problem that must be addressed. As we face new challenges in the coming year, we must continue to fight racial injustice in all its forms and to fight for equal rights for all.

Selected work with the artist’s short statement will be exhibited in the James Wise Gallery and on its website. The exhibition will run from February 19th to March 28th, 2021.

• Open to artists working in all mediums, including but not limited to various styles of drawing, painting, photography, sculpture, poetry, and mixed media.

• Each artist may enter up to 2 pieces of artwork that were completed in the last year.

• All artwork submitted must be ready to hang or install.

• Submission is free.

• Submissions are due before February 12th, 2021.

• Note that all submitted artworks are subject to jury evaluation.

Email your submission to Dr. Anna Isbell at alisbell@nsu.edu. You must provide your name, phone number, and the following information on each artwork submitted.

▪ Title: as you would like it shown in our virtual exhibition.

▪ Size: dimensions in inches.

▪ Medium: the material(s) your artwork is made from.

▪ Image File or Link to Video (Images must be submitted as .jpg or .jpeg file)

▪ Short Artist Statement: You may want to address why you felt compelled to participate in this exhibit, how your art relates to BLM or the other major events of 2020, why you created this particular work, etc. (This should be attached as a Word document)

For more information or questions, contact Dr. Anna Isbell, James Wise Gallery director, at alisbell@nsu.edu.