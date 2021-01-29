EEOC announces new FOIA tool

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) announced today that, effective Feb. 1, it will begin using a new software system (“the 2021 system”) to receive and process Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests and appeals, replacing the system it has used since 2015.

As part of EEOC’s ongoing commitment to transparency and accountability, FOIA requesters will continue to be able to monitor their requests and appeals online and exchange correspondence and documents with EEOC electronically. While EEOC posts many agency documents on its website, and in its online FOIA public reference room, individuals can submit FOIA requests for other records.

Beginning Feb. 1, requesters can initiate new FOIA requests using the new 2021 system at https://eeoc.arkcase.com/foia/. Requesters who submitted FOIA requests before Feb. 1, will be able to check the status of those requests through the Public Access Link through March 12. After that date, requesters must access all EEOC FOIA requests using the 2021 system. To avoid any service interruption, current users are encouraged to create an account in the 2021 system as soon as possible.

EEOC will continue to accept FOIA requests and appeals via U.S. mail, email, and facsimile. The contact information for EEOC’s FOIA offices can be found at EEOC’s FOIA webpage. Requests and appeals received in these formats will be entered into the 2021 system by EEOC staff for electronic processing and online requester monitoring.

FOIA is a law that gives individuals the right to request access to federal government records. EEOC receives upwards of 16,000 FOIA requests annually.

EEOC advances equal opportunity in the workplace by enforcing federal laws prohibiting emp­loyment discrimination. More information is available at www.eeoc.gov.