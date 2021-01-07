NSU receives grant from Sentara Healthcare and Sentara Health Plans

Sentara Healthcare and Sentara Health Plans has announced a $10 million investment, called The Sentara Healthier Communities Fund to bolster public health for underserved communities and support healthcare education.

“The Norfolk State University community is grateful for Sentara’s commitment to address health disparities in Hampton Roads. We are proud and excited to collaborate with our community partners, Sentara, Old Dominion University, and Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters to address and proactively respond to the health inequities impacting those around us,” said NSU President Dr. Javaune Adams-Gaston. “This generous investment will enable us to expand and tailor our health sciences program’s focus to best prepare our graduates to meet the specific health needs of Hampton Roads. We look forward to collaborating with the Eastern Virginia Medical School, Old Dominion University, and Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters to facilitate actions that will improve public health in the communities that we serve.”

NSU is proud to receive a $2 million grant from Sentara Healthcare & Sentara Health Plans’ investment, which will be used to further the development of joint a School of Public Health, a collaboration between NSU and Old Dominion University (ODU). The grant also provides $2 million to ODU. Ultimately, this grant will enable NSU to proactively address the health inequities that impact Norfolk and the greater Hampton Roads Community.

Additionally, NSU, ODU, and the Eastern Virginia Medical School (EVMS) will have access to $3 million in collaborative grants that will allow all three institutions to jointly address health inequities and challenges faced by underserved populations and communities.

Sentara Healthcare and Sentara Health Plans is also committing $3 million for community grants which will be allocated to community-based organizations for collaborative efforts in addressing health inequities faced by underserved communities.

During a time of national concern for the health of all citizens, this grant allows NSU to be part of the solutions to public health inequities and challenges through our health-related academic programs and civic engagement.