Norfolk State University receives grant from Dominion Energy for student retention, STEM representation for minority students

Students will receive support for several programs designed to help with student retention

Dominion Energy has committed $25 million to be shared by 11 HBCUs Students at Norfolk State University will receive support in several initiatives designed to enhance student retention and degree completion, increase the representation of minority students in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) careers, and elevate the University’s impact as a leader in public policy and social justice thanks to a $2.7 million grant from Dominion Energy. Norfolk State University is one of 11 historically black colleges and universities benefitting from Dominion Energy’s six-year “HBCU Promise.” The program will support endowments, capital projects, operating expenses and educational programs in clean energy at HBCUs in Virginia, Ohio, North Carolina and South Carolina. “Norfolk State University is extremely grateful for Dominion Energy’s commitment to educational equity and providing support to HBCU student excellence,” said NSU President Dr. Javaune Adams-Gaston. “For NSU, Dominion’s HBCU Promise Grant will be transformative and help to power access, opportunity, and success for the students of today and tomorrow at Virginia’s largest HBCU. “The support from Dominion will help the university develop initiatives to help Spartans reach degree completion and will be a springboard to future achievements in their academic and professional careers.” The grant to Norfolk State University will support the University’s highly successful Summer Bridge program for students in STEM disciplines, fund a college completion grant program to assist high-achieving students who have exhausted their available financial aid, and support research, public policy development, and an equity lecture series through the University’s Center for African American Public Policy. “We know that education can serve as a springboard for social and economic mobility,” said Ed Baine, president of Dominion Energy Virginia. “We’re honored to support HBCUs that are doing a great job developing the future workforce and leaders of our nation.” Dominion Energy also has committed $10 million in scholarships to assist African American and other underrepresented minority students who reside in the company’s service area. Students can learn more and apply at DominionEnergy.com/EquityScholarships.