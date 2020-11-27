UNCW overpowers Spartan Women in season opener

By Siera Jones

The NSU Women’s Basketball team fell to UNC Wilmington in the season opener Wednesday, Nov. 25, despite standout performances from Jalynn Holmes and Jaiden Morris. The Spartan women were overpowered after a slow start in the first quarter, which set the tone for the rest of the game.

The Seahawks scored 23 points in the first period with Mary McMillan scoring seven points. The Spartans were held to only seven points scored after finishing 2-of-14 shooting at the close of the first quarter.

In the second period, jumpers from Armani Franklin, Shekinah Howard, and Holmes gave the Spartans an eight point run; closing the quarter with 25 points to UNCW’s 38. Despite a pair of three-pointers by Morris in the third period, the Spartan women fell further to a 15 point deficit. Four jumpers by McMillan allowed the Seahawks to enter the final period with a 53-48 lead.

The Seahawks dominated the fourth period, only allowing the Spartans to score nine points, while they advanced to a 20 point lead. UNCW out-rebounded NSU 14-8 in the final period with Taylor Webster leading. The Seahawks closed the game with a 67-47 win.

After sitting out the 2019-2020 season, Jalynn Holmes led the Spartans in her debut with and 13 points, seven rebounds, and three steals. Rebounds were the key to the Seahawks success, and the height advantage they held allowed them to out-rebound the Spartans 55-25.

The Spartans host Salem University at home on Sunday, Nov. 29, for their home opener at Echols Hall.