Norfolk State Partners with Netflix for Tech Boot Camps for Students and Alumni

Norfolk State has partnered with Netflix and 2U, to launch three online tech boot camps for current students and alumni from the class of 2019 and 2020. Students who are accepted are eligible to receive a Netflix scholarship that will cover the cost of attendance.

The Netflix Virtual Boot Camp will allow 130 Norfolk State students and alumni to be able to participate in an intensive 16-week course covering the topics of Java, Applied Data Science, and UX/UI Design. With the help of Netflix, Norfolk State University, 2U, and the Norfolk State faculty, Norfolk State has been able to bring the program for its students.

Dr. Patricia Mead, chair of the NSU Department of Engineering had said this about the program on the Norfolk State University website, “It gives students the chance to receive instruction in partnership with the leading streaming service in the world, and students get one-on-one mentoring from Netflix employees. Both graduate and undergraduate students can participate.”

The programs will cover in-demand skills to help you stand out in today’s market, according to Netflix’s website. Norfolk State has worked hard to be able to provide their students with even more opportunities.