Norfolk Health Department hosting free COVID-19 community testing

Norfolk, Va – The Norfolk Department of Public Health, in partnership with Greater Metropolitan AME Zion Church, will offer a free drive-thru and walk-up coronavirus testing event on Thursday, October 15, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the shopping center parking lot near the BP Gas Station located at 800 E. Brambleton Avenue in Norfolk. Testing is available for any individual ages three and up, while supplies last. Anyone participating in this event must wear a face covering. Appointments are recommended. To register for an appointment, visit: http://www.norfolk.gov/covid19testing or call 757-683-2777.

To lower the risk of respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health continues to encourage the following effective behaviors:

Avoid being exposed to the virus.

Stay at least 6 feet (about 2 arms’ length) from other people. Keeping distance from others is especially important for people who are at higher risk of getting very sick.

Everyone should wear a mask in public settings.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Always cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Stay home when you are sick.

Avoid contact with sick people.

Limit travel as much as possible.

This is a rapidly changing situation, and information is being shared as it becomes available on the following websites: www.cdc.gov/covid19 or www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/.