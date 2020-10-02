NSU Theatre and Virginia Stage present “The Parchman Hour: Songs and Stories of the ’61 Freedom Riders” Oct. 8-11

Norfolk State University Theatre and the Virginia Stage Company are partnering for a special virtual presentation of The Parchman Hour: Songs and Stories of the ’61 Freedom Riders. First performed as part of VSC’s Season 39, this virtual production will include a mixture of zoom performances from the original cast as well as recorded musical performances from the original VSC mainstage production.
In this collaboration with Norfolk State University Theatre Company, you will take a journey through the Deep South with the pioneers who fought discrimination and paved the way for the future. Adapted from real-life accounts of the 1961 Freedom Rides, this play shares these struggles through music that ranges from Bob Dylan to spirituals. This stirring play contains racially charged language and scenes of violence and is recommended for patrons 13 and older.
October 8-11
Thursday-Saturday at 7:30pm, Sunday at 2pm ET
$15 household
Freedom Rider Joan Trumpauer Mulholland joins playwright Mike Wiley and panelists engaged in contemporary racial justice protests to discuss the resonance “The Parchman Hour” has to our country today.
October 7 at 7:30pm ET
Cost: Free, Registration Required