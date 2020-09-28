Spartan Echo accepting applications

Need experience and work product to show a potential employer?

Get it at the Spartan Echo!

We’re now accepting applications for fall positions.

Attention all writers, photographers, graphic designers, and web content producers: the Spartan Echo is accepting applications now for all editor positions. Student editors will serve during the fall 2020 semester and may receive a performance grant for their service. Amounts vary by position and funding availability. You can read more about the positions here.

Applications are available online from Student Activities.

Open or download the application here.

Applications will be accepted via e-mail at seopfer@nsu.edu.

All potentially qualified applicants will be interviewed by the faculty adviser and must supply work samples at that time. Follow-up interviews and grammar testing may apply.

If you would like to ask questions or seek clarification before applying, please e-mail seopfer@nsu.edu.