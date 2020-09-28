Norfolk State University to host U.S. Senatorial Debate at L. Douglas Wilder Performing Arts Center Oct. 3

For the first time in Norfolk State University’s 85-year history, the university will host a live U.S. Senatorial Debate on campus between Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., and the Republican challenger, Daniel Gade, Ph.D., at the L. Douglas Wilder Performing Arts Center. The Oct. 3 debate will focus on racial disparities and inequities in education, healthcare, economic mobility and the criminal justice system.

The university and its Center for African American Public Policy (CAAmPP) has partnered with WAVY-TV- 10, an NBC-affiliate and Nexstar Media Group station, The Virginia Bar Association, and Visit Norfolk to host the debate. The 90-minute debate between the candidates will stream on WAVY.com, WAVY-TV 10’s Facebook Live channel, and on the university’s radio station, WNSB-FM 91.1. at 5 p.m. Additionally, WAVY-TV 10 will air the recorded debate on Oct. 5 at 6:30 p.m. The debate will be broadcast statewide.

The debate will be moderated by WAVY-TV 10 journalists Anita Blanton and Regina Mobley, an alumna of Norfolk State. Next week, the station will air special features to showcase the university and its impact in the Hampton Roads community.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing guidelines, this event will be closed to the public and only invited guests will be permitted to the Wilder Center.

For more information about the debate, contact CAAmPP at (757) 823-0060.