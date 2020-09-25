Norfolk State Police issue shopping safety tips to students

Welcome Students to the Fall 2020 Semester! With the excitement of being on campus and close to downtown Norfolk, the NSU Police Department would like to provide students with the following safety tips while on and off-campus.

Shopping

· Shop with others. There’s always safety in numbers. Shop with friends whenever possible.

· Walk confidently. If you walk with purpose, scan the area around you, and make casual eye contact with others, you are displaying confidence. Thieves often target victims who are not paying attention to their surroundings or who are looking down.

· Don’t walk and text. Pay attention to your surroundings when using electronics on the streets, subways & buses.

· Don’t burden yourself with too many bags. Carrying several shopping bags makes you look vulnerable. Combine as many of them as you can into fewer packages.

· Carry only what you need. Extra cash, credit cards, checks, jewelry, and other items should be left at home.

· Practice wallet and purse safety. Carry your purse close to your body with the clasp or flap toward you. Don’t carry your wallet in your back pocket or in your backpack pocket where it can be easily stolen. Instead, carry it in your front pants pocket.

Walking from the Tide

· Never walk alone and avoid walking in dark or isolated areas of campus at night. Walk with others or utilize the buddy system.

· Stick to well-lit, well-traveled streets. Avoid shortcuts. Take the safest route.

· Be aware of your surroundings.

· Keep emergency numbers in your phone.

o NSUPD Emergency Number 757-823-9000

o NSUPD Non-Emergency Number 757-823-8102

o NSUPD Anonymous Phone Line 757-823-2148

· Use the LiveSafe app.

Here’s how you can get the app:

1. Open Google Play or the Apple App Store on your phone. Search for “LiveSafe” and download the option with the blue shield.

2. Tap “Sign up.” Fill in your profile information and create a password.

3. Norfolk State University may pop up if you are close to the campus. If so, tap “Yes.” Otherwise, tap “Change” to select Norfolk State University.