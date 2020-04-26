Bobby Price signs with Detroit Lions

Norfolk State football player Bobby Price has signed a free-agent contract with the Detroit Lions Saturday. Former Norfolk State standout Price is on his way to Detroit after a star-studded career at Norfolk State.

Price was a four year standout at Norfolk State playing 42 career games for the Spartans, starting in 37 at the safety position. In his career, he accumulated 229 tackles, eight for loss, seven interceptions, 23 pass breakups, and four fumble recoveries.

He earned All-MEAC second-team honors after having a career-best 73 tackles last season. Price was also on the NSU track and field team, as a long jumper.

After being invited to the HBCU Combine and Regional Invitational, along with teammates Nhyre’ Quinerly and Nigel Chavis. Price is now on his way to the NFL after signing a deal on his 22nd birthday.