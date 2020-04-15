Virginia extends business closures to May 8

~ Includes ban on public gatherings of more than 10 people ~

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam announced April 15 that he will extend Executive Order Fifty-Three for two weeks, through Friday, May 8, 2020.

Executive Order Fifty-Three originally signed on March 24, bans crowds of more than 10 people; closes recreation, entertainment, and personal care businesses; and limits restaurants to offering takeout and delivery services only.

“As we have seen from our data and models, social distancing is working, and we are slowing the spread of this virus,” said Governor Northam. “But it is too early to let up. By extending this order to keep certain businesses closed or restricted, we can continue to evaluate the situation and plan for how to eventually ease restrictions so that our businesses may operate without endangering public health.”

Governor Northam’s Executive Order Fifty-Five, which directs Virginians to stay home unless they must leave for essential services, remains in effect until June 10. A Frequently Asked Questions guide about Virginia’s Stay at Home order can be found here.

For assistance, resources from across state government, and up-to-date information on COVID-19 in Virginia, please visit virginia.gov/coronavirus.