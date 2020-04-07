Don’t let coronavirus cancel your check

by Kevin Alexander, Jr.

So, unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past few months, you know that COVID-19, also known as coronavirus, has taken the world by storm. The everyday lives of millions of people have been put on hold and don’t seem to be returning to normal anytime soon with the virus said to not start slowing down until summer. With many students headed home due to the closing of college campuses, there seems to be an obvious opportunity, getting a job. However, many business deemed nonessential are not open right now. The list below names a few companies hiring now more than ever. That can help put more money in your pockets during a time when you might need it.

Amazon



Amazon is looking for workers now more than ever. Every position from delivery drivers to warehouse workers to management positions. Also with more people forced to stay home, their Amazon Prime grocery delivery service is being used at a higher rate than ever. This requires them to hire more drivers and shoppers who assist to putting the correct groceries in their proper package to be shipped out. The best part about this is applying is easy and you hear back from them with responses in a timely manner. It also doesn’t hurt that they’re paying $17 an hour.

CVS/Rite Aid/Walgreens



Many of the big name pharmaceutical companies are looking for cashiers, overnight stockers and custodians throughout the country. Their hours are relatively good and compensation can vary depending on the state you are applying in. Also, for any biology or biochemistry majors, many of the stores are looking for assistants in the pharmacy.

Walmart/Target

These two superstores are still open due to the demand they hold within the community. Their wide variety of goods and services are crucial at a time like this and closing them would make matters worse. These stores are mainly looking for cashiers and overnight stockers since products are flying off of shelves due to people “preparing for the worst.”

