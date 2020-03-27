Ways to utilize online activity during nation-wide call for social distancing

by Keona Frasier

The COVID-19 pandemic released an unprecedented amount of economic and social setbacks for the nation, one of the most obvious being the call for self-quarantine. Students across the nation are feeling the effects of social distancing, as many institutions of higher education have suspended campus activity and require students to complete their coursework from home. The Spartan Echo is here to provide a list of cost effective online activities to keep yourself engaged and entertained during the ongoing quarantine.

Work out: Many students had the convenience of utilizing campus gym equipment during their free-time. Online fitness gurus are currently offering free fitness plans for various target areas. Actor Chris Hemsworth, known for portraying Thor in Marvel’s “Avengers,” announced that he is offering free access for the next six weeks to his fitness app, Centr. For individuals with Planet Fitness memberships, all accounts have been frozen and will not be charged any fees during this time, according to their website. Additionally, the company is hosting a series of “work-in” fitness classes on Facebook Monday-Fridays at 7 p.m. These sessions will be uploaded to their YouTube channel as well.

Start a creative project: Many professionals have started their vlogging or filmmaking careers by using their phone and free editing software. Adobe Creative Cloud is offering students and instructors free access in place of their school’s license from now until May 31 ,2020. This can be especially helpful for students pursing a degree in media related fields.

Take a certificate class: Students interested in learning a new skill that could enhance their resume or provide a side hobby could utilize their down time by getting certified in specialized areas online. Alison.com is a learning platform where you can get professional certification for free. They offer courses in marketing, web-design, customer training skills, cosmetology and more. According to the website, all courses are developed and taught by subject matter experts. The courses are not accredited by any outside institution, but can be added to a resume or cv.

Attend a live stream concert: Many celebrities are also feeling the effects of covid19. Dozens of concerts, music festivals and tours have been canceled or postponed to avoid spreading the virus further. As a result of recent cancellations, some artists have been using Instagram live to perform for their followers. Miguel, John Legend and and Swae Lee are some of the recent recording artists who have done live stream concerts recently. Stay up-to-date with musicians on social media to find out when or if they will perform.

Sign up for a streaming service: While streaming have peaked in recent years, some have adjusted free trail durations and prices to accommodate households during the pandemic. Others have added new features. Google Chrome has an extension called “Netflix Party” that allows for watching Netflix synchronously with other users.

Stay connected: Using all of these features can be difficult for families without adequate Wi-Fi connection. Fortunately, some internet service providers are allowing free access for a limited time during the quarantine . Spectrum announced that the company will be offering special discounts for households affected by COVID-19 and two months of free service to Pre-K to 12 or college students who have to practice distance learning. Comcast is offering free use of its Xfinity Hotspot for those who can access supported areas, as well as disconnecting or charging late fees for customers who contact them about issues paying fees during the pandemic.