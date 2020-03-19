NSU warns of heightened malicious digital activity, issues guidance

There are reports of malicious email messages asking for or offering help, malicious websites, one of which reporting to show a map of the virus’ spread, and malicious phone calls and texts, some spoofed as being from Dominion Power. Don’t fall for these spoofs. Sources for information on the virus should be via legitimate health organizations, such as the World Health Organization (W.H.O.) or the Virginia Department of Health (VDH). News sources can also host information that may be important.

Norfolk State University’s Office of Information Technology (OIT) reminds the university community to be ever vigilant in handling texts and phone calls received, email use and Internet browsing. Just one wrong click can stop an organization from functioning at 100%. The university employs anti-virus software, but, newer bugs and malware, are not always detected immediately.

Users are the first line of defense.

Remember the following as some basic university phone and text rules.

· If you don’t recognize a number, don’t answer and/or don’t respond. Many malicious characters will spoof local numbers. · Poor grammar is often an indicator of fraudulent messages. · Be suspicious of messages you were not expecting to receive. Forward such messages to abuse@nsu.edu or security@nsu.edu . · Be wary of opening an attachment or clicking a link when email is unexpected or suspicious. · Be wary of messages from unfamiliar senders using email addresses from services such as Gmail, Yahoo, AOL, iCloud, Outlook, My.com or another free email service. Anyone may use these services to create a fake account. · Use your phone service provider or FCC to report suspicious calls and/or texts. Please note that if you answer or respond to these calls or texts, a malicious character may know they have a real number and will continue.

Remember the following as some basic university email rules.