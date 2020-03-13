Norfolk State extends spring break, goes online until April 6

As Norfolk State University continues to monitor COVID-19 (Coronavirus), the health and safety of the university community remain the top priorities. Based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), Norfolk State is taking the following actions.

Spring Break Extended for Students:

The university is extending Spring Break for students through Sunday, March 22, 2020.

Beginning March 22, 2020, university residence halls will reopen to students.

Classes will be delivered online beginning Monday, March 23, 2020, and will continue to be delivered online through April 6, 2020.

Additional updates regarding the delivery of classes/instruction will be sent to the NSU Community.

For students that do not have alternative housing accommodations during this extended period, please contact the Office of Housing and Residence Life at 757-823-8407 or housing@nsu.edu.

Undergraduate student employees of the university should contact their supervisors for more information.

Online Course Delivery and Faculty Training:

Faculty are expected to return to campus Monday, March 16, 2020.

In preparation for the delivery of classes, the Office of Extended Learning will host Blackboard training sessions for all faculty, beginning Monday, March 16, 2020.

The Office of the Provost and Office of Extended Learning will be sending additional information regarding the training sessions.

Blackboard sessions (on-campus and virtual) will be scheduled to ensure that teaching faculty have the required training to deliver online instruction for all students.

Staff and Administrators:

For the time being, university staff and administrators should continue reporting to work as regularly scheduled.

The university is reviewing alternative work arrangements including telecommuting and working remotely.

DO NOT REPORT TO WORK if you experience symptoms of COVID-19 (i.e. cough, fever, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing), have been diagnosed with COVID-19, or have been in close proximity with someone diagnosed with or suspected of having COVID-19. Please contact the Office of Human Resources immediately at 757-823-8160 and your direct supervisor for guidance.

University Events:

In an effort to follow guidance on social distancing and social interaction, all events, unless otherwise noted, with an expected attendance of 100 or more participants are suspended.

Updates regarding other events will be sent to the campus community.

Work-Related Travel:

The university is suspending all university-sponsored international travel. We request that you carefully reconsider any personal international travel.

For the well-being and safety of the university community, we encourage you to act with caution and thoughtfully reconsider personal or university domestic travel.

As the situation with COVID-19 evolves, we will continue to assess and make changes for the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff. Please continue to monitor your email for updates.

For your safety and the safety of those around you, please adhere to the instructions regarding the prevention of the spread and/or exposure to the Coronavirus. For more information, visit the following websites:

Spartan Health Center Information

The Spartan Health Center has provided the following information about the Coronavirus, now known as COVID19.

The situation with COVID19 is constantly changing, so please check the CDC and VDH and WHO weblinks below to get the most up to date information.