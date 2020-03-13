City of Norfolk declares local state of emergency

The declaration allows the City to ask for state and federal resources and seek state and federal reimbursement if the cost of the city’s response to coronavirus (COVID-19) reaches a certain threshold.

NORFOLK, VA – Mayor Kenneth Cooper Alexander has declared a local state of emergency. The declaration allows the City to ask for state and federal resources and seek state and federal reimbursement if the cost of the city’s response to coronavirus (COVID-19) reaches a certain threshold.

“I have declared a local state of emergency for the city of Norfolk. This will allow our Office of Emergency Management and appropriate city agencies and staff to leverage resources that might not otherwise be available. I understand there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 and its impact, so I encourage all citizens to take necessary precautions, check-in with friends and family and stay connected by checking Norfolk.gov,” said Mayor Kenneth Cooper Alexander.

All city buildings will close to the public Monday, March 16 – Monday, March 30. Norfolk city employees will continue to report to work during this time. Essential services, including trash pick-up and services provided by Norfolk Community Services Board, will continue as normal. The public is encouraged to use the many online options or download the MyNorfolk mobile app to access city services and make payments. In addition, citizens can call Norfolk Cares at 664-6510.

City leadership will continue to actively monitor COVID-19 and assess city operations based on developments.

Citizens are encouraged to monitor www.norfolk.gov and the city’s Facebook and Twitter platforms for updates to city operations past March 30.