Milton helps Spartans finish as MEAC Indoor Runners-up

By: Maya Dawson, Sports Editor

Senior Jacob Milton earned First Team All-MEAC honors in the High Jump after winning the conference title at the MEAC Indoor Track and Field Championship. He has won four straight MEAC indoor gold in this event. He won by clearing a season-best 7 feet, 0.25 inches.

The Spartans were able to have a great start thanks to the long-distance group. In the 5,000 four Spartans placed in the top 6 with Anteneh Girma placing second with a time of 15:02.23, Evans Cheruiyot placing third (15:08.54), Meshack Kipchirchir placing fourth (15:18.12), and Lelei Too placing sixth (15:38.56).

In the 4,000 Distance Medley Relay, the Spartans came in second place with a time of 10:23.79 with Lelei Too, Trequan Barnes, Jamil Jihad, Je’Shawn Walker, and Hayes running the legs for the Spartans.

Freshman Azad Williams won first place in Shot Put with a throw of 51 feet, 0.75 inches and as a result, he won First Team All-MEAC. Fellow Freshman Azziah Russell came in third place in the Pole Vault with a personal best height of 13 feet, 0.25 inches to allow the Spartans to stay within distance of the leaders North Carolina A&T.

In the 3,000 meter run Anteneh Girma came in second with a time of 8:41.35 which was just .08 seconds behind first-place held by Carlin Berryhill of Bethune-Cookman. Jamil Jihad had also placed second in the 800 with a time of 1:54.24.

The heptathlon had Jaylen Banks placing third and Kequan Henley placing fourth. Jaylen Banks had 4330 points; he won first in the 60 dash (7.12), 60 hurdles (8.48), and 1000 (3:04.28). Kequan had a score of 4323; he won first in Shot Put (36’ 3.5’’) and High Jump (6’ 7.5’’) and second in the Long Jump (22’ 9’’).

The Spartans were exceptional in the MEAC Championship. Two Spartans were named to the First Team All-MEAC, six to the Second Team All-MEAC, and eight to the Third Team All-MEAC.