Bissah's Impressive Performance Guides the Spartans

By: Maya Dawson, Sports Editor

Senior Martha Bissah was unstoppable at the MEAC Indoor Track and Field Championships. She earned her third Most Outstanding Track Athlete honors after her standout performance. She had never lost an individual MEAC indoor championship race in her career, winning 11 gold medals total.

Bissah secured first place in the 800 (2:09.17), mile (4:52.27) and the 3,000 (10:18.66). She never let off the gas as she was the driving force for the Spartans. Bissah wasn’t the only one who showed out on the big stage. Fridah Koech placed third in the 3,000 (10:21.43) and second in the 5,000 (18:15.96) for the Spartans.

In the 60-meters Kiara Grant defended her 60-meter title with a time of 7.22 seconds while also being a runner-up in the 200 (23.64).

The Spartans won gold in the 4000 Distance Medley Relay with a time of 11:53.32. They led second place by nearly 30 seconds, clearly running away with the win.

Many events allowed the Spartans to gain valuable points towards their team total. The Weight Throw has Arieana Parker placing fourth with a toss of 56 feet, 1.25 inches. Kylis Gilmore has a height of 10’ 6’’ in the Pole Vault. Junior Malika Pride placed fifth in the 200 (24.17) and second in the 400 (54.16).

Kiara Grant and Martha Bissah both qualify for the NCAA Nationals which will be held March 13-14 in Alberquerque, New Mexico. Bissah will be competing in the 800 and Grant the 60 and 200-meters.

With Grant and Bissah at Nationals, the Spartans hope that they can bring even more gold medals home.