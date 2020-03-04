Norfolk City Manager names Norfolk Fire-Rescue Chief

NORFOLK, VA – Norfolk City Manager Dr. Chip Filer announced March 3 that John Edward DiBacco will serve as the next Chief of Norfolk Fire-Rescue. Chief DiBacco has more than 40 years of fire and emergency medical services experience and most recently served as Norfolk Fire-Rescue Assistant Fire Chief overseeing paramedic services.

“After a long and thorough interview and vetting process, I am thrilled to name Chief John DiBacco as Norfolk Fire-Rescue’s next Chief. I am confident he will continue the legacy of excellence within the nearly 150-year old department while shaping the profession for the next generation of men and women firefighters.”

Chief DiBacco started his career with Norfolk Fire-Rescue in 1992 and steadily grew through the leadership ranks. During his tenure with Norfolk Fire-Rescue, he has held positions in Training, Administration, and Operations. He was the coordinator and director of the Tidewater Regional Fire Academy Classes 68 and 72. Chief DiBacco served as an adjunct instructor for the Virginia Department of Fire Programs and has instructed firefighter training programs across the Commonwealth on the topics of firefighter MAYDAY rescue, strategy and tactics, and incident safety.

Chief DiBacco is a summa cum laude honors graduate of the University of Richmond with a bachelor’s degree in human resource management. He graduated from Arizona State University with a Master of Arts in Public Safety Leadership and Administration with a concentration in Executive Fire Administration. He has attained NFPA 1021 Fire Officer IV certification.

Chief DiBacco has completed advanced leadership programs at the Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service at the University of Virginia, at the University of Maryland – Maryland Fire-Rescue Institute, and at the National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg, Maryland. He has presented as a speaker at fire service conferences in West Virginia, Maryland, Missouri, Louisiana, and Georgia. Chief DiBacco has written works published in fire service trade journals and websites.