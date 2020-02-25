5 spring break destinations that are sure to please

by Halle Ellis

It’s no secret that spring break is right around the corner. Spring break is a time in which it allows students the opportunity to take advantage of a much-needed rest from school and allows opportunities for travel with friends. While some students plan to go home and relax, others desire more of an adventure.

College spring break is seen as a rite of passage for students at college universities that began in the 1960s and has become an icon for relaxation, fun in the sun, and togetherness with family and friends. Planning is often the key to getting the best deals.

There are many popular destinations for spring break 2020. In no particular order, these top five destinations have topped several lists on being the “hot spots” for this year’s spring break getaway fit for a college student’s adventure, desires, and budget.

Cancun, Mexico

No surprise Mexico’s preeminent resort town is a favored spring break destination. Cancun continues to bring thousands and thousands of spring breakers there every year. With top nightlife, delicious cuisine, great parties, amazing beaches, shopping and thousands of college students, there’s not much else you can ask for. Top excursions like booze cruises are a huge hit and new daytime party locations continue to open for the best spring break party experience you can ask for. With large, white, beautiful beaches, palm trees, and sunsets, the views and atmosphere of Cancun couldn’t be any better.

South Padre Island, Texas

Off the southern coast of Texas, this barrier island resort town has earned its reputation as a staple for spring break with all-day music, beach parties, concerts, and crowds, especially during the month of March. The warm early spring weather is a major plus. You can enjoy the weather, water sports, bars, and nature while avoiding the beach crowds. Paddleboards, kayaks, jet skis, and kiteboards are available for rent. Hotels, motels, rental homes, and even campgrounds will meet your budget needs. South Padre Island brings in thousands of college students every year. With numerous restaurants, bars, and live events, it’s a spring break experience that you don’t want to miss. With great beaches and beautiful water, South Padre Island is one of the most exquisite barrier islands. With some of the most popular DJs and performing artists scheduled every year, daily concerts are the heart and soul of spring break in South Padre; you won’t be disappointed.

Miami, Florida

Miami Beach may be one of the most popular places for spring break for college students and year around. This stunning city is full of luxurious high-end hotels and has the perfect mix of nightlife and beach activities. Spend your days on South Beach and then grab a bite to eat near the Wynwood Art District admiring Miami’s beautiful art deco landscape. Take some time at night to explore the streets of the 305 and grab dinner at one of the many restaurants near the waterfront.

New Orleans, Louisiana

The Big Easy known for Mardi Gras, beautiful weather, live music, some of the most unique foods, and its prominent nightlife on Bourbon Street and the French Quarter is far from a standard spring break trip. Its Creole heritage and nightlife make it an ideal spring break destination for those craving more than just surf and sand. If you are a foodie, you will fall in love with the endless seafood and some of the popular New Orleans dishes like jambalaya, gumbo, crawfish etouffee, and the delicious beignets, so good you’ll be going back for more. You can partake in the many historic and food tours that the city has to offer educating yourself on the culture. Needless to say, this budget friendly city is known for its incredible food, drinks, nightlife scene, and culture all around.

Montego Bay, Jamaica

You are bound to fall in love with the landscape, people, and atmosphere of Jamaica. Spend your days sailing around the harbor, in the sun, and dancing to reggae music all night long. Meet new people, experience local cuisine, partake in breathtaking tours in the culture capital of the Caribbean. Take an excursion to the beautiful waterfalls, lay around on the beach, or walk around the destination for a truly diverse and culture-filled spring break!

Montego Bay is arguably the island’s best resort destination. Easily accessible to the Sangster International Airport, in Montego Bay you’re all but guaranteed to have an incredible time. With plenty of top-quality establishments nestled along the coast, beachfront access, and loads of arts and music make Montego Bay a great place to get acquainted with Jamaican culture.