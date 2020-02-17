Alsander Womack named MEAC Baseball Preseason Player of the Year

by Siera Jones

MEAC baseball predictions have been released and Norfolk State now boasts the 2020 MEAC Preseason Player of the Year, junior infielder Alsander Womack.

The Waxhaw, N.C., native already was highly motivated entering his third season for the Spartans; so, while honored to receive the recognition by the conference’s coaches, he remains focused on delivering on the field this season.

“It’s nice to get the recognition, but I’m still going to do what I’m supposed to do,” he said with humble resolve. “I still have the same drive, same confidence at the plate and on the field.”

Womack has been a key contributor in his first two years as a Spartan. Coming out of Charlotte Catholic High School, Womack started 48 of the 49 games during his freshman season at Norfolk State and was named Louisville Slugger Freshman All-American and received MEAC Rookie of the Week honors four times. In his sophomore season, he started in 42 games and was selected for the All-MEAC First Team.

Womack attributed his success thus far to consistency, saying “you can’t get too high or too low as a player. … My teammates have always been there for me when I’m struggling. We push each other, and the coaching staff here pushes us.”

The Spartans were 24-26 in the 2019 season and fell to Florida A&M in the MEAC championship, but he believes the Spartans can exceed last year’s accomplishments.

“This team is probably the best we’ve had in a few years,” Womack said. The team is focused on improving themselves every time they step onto the field and have high expectations for themselves as they enter the 2020 regular season.

Womack credited his father as his inspiration. Tony Womack played 13 seasons in the Major Leagues, winning a World Series title in 2001 with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

“My dad has been my drive. He’s always helping me, telling me how proud he is of me and how I’m playing,” said Womack. He also expressed his desire to have a career as long and successful as his father’s.

Womack’s confidence is apparent every time he steps to the plate with a dominant swagger and, in the field, his leadership is on full display as he barks instructions and offers encouragement to his teammates. Alsander Womack led the Spartans in the season opener against Wagner College, going 4 of 5 at the plate. In the Spartan’s hard-fought loss to the Wagner Seahawks, Womack scored a career-high four runs.

Womack is confident that the team’s ability and determination will carry them throughout the season and said: “Even if we fall into the biggest slump or biggest losing streak, we still are confident that we can pull ourselves out of it no matter what.”

Womack’s success continues to speak for itself, and he is giving his all for his team this 2020 season.