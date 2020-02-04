What to expect from the Oscars this weekend

by Jaila Manuel

This Sunday the academy award for the most “dramatic” night on TV goes to the 92nd Oscars Academy Award Ceremony, and of course the Echo has all the details.

The 92nd Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, Feb. 9th at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, CA. at 8p.m. EST. For all of us who won’t be walking the red carpet with the stars, we can watch it live at 8 p.m. EST on ABC, Hulu Live and SlingTV.

The host for this years awards is absolutely no one. After too much controversy from last year’s show about who was going to host, the Academy just decided eighty-six having a host as a whole. However, fans don’t seem to to mind too much judging off of last year’s ceremony.

There are nine movies up for Best Picture in 2020 which includes Todd Phillips’ Joker. Joker is also leading the way for the most nominations having 11 in total for the entire night. Netflix received more than 20 nominations in this years’ awards beating out all other studios.

The awards will also include a tribute to Basketball Star Kobe Bryant, after his tragic death on his helicopter with daughter Gianna. The late NBA player won an Oscar for Best Animated Short Film in 2018 for the short “Dear Basketball.”

Don’t forget to tune into the 92nd Oscars Academy Awards Sunday Feb. 9th 2020 at 8p.m. EST on ABC.