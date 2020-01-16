Norfolk State announces 2020 football schedule

Norfolk State head football coach Latrell Scott has announced the Spartans’ 2020 schedule, an 11-game slate which includes five home dates and a fan-friendly set of non-conference games. (See attached schedule.)

NSU opens the year with the 54th meeting against Virginia State in the popular Labor Day Classic on Saturday, Sept. 5. Kickoff will be at 6 p.m. at William “Dick” Price Stadium.

That will be the lone NSU home game in the month of September, as the Spartans play four straight road games following their season-opener. The stretch begins with a pair of road games at Division I Football Bowl Subdivision opponents, at Charlotte on Sept. 12 and East Carolina on Sept. 19.

This marks NSU’s second straight season playing two FBS teams. NSU matched up against Old Dominion and Coastal Carolina in 2019.

NSU’s four-game road swing continues with a pair of MEAC road contests, at Florida A&M on Sept. 26 and North Carolina A&T on Oct. 3.

The Spartans play four of their final six games at home. NSU hosts Howard on Oct. 10 and Bethune-Cookman on Oct. 17. The Spartans’ bye week is on Oct. 24, which precedes a road game at Morgan State on Oct. 31 to cap October’s schedule.

The Spartans host North Carolina Central (Nov. 7, Homecoming) and Delaware State (Nov. 14, Senior Day) before concluding the regular season at South Carolina State on Nov. 21.

NSU went 5-7 in 2019, 4-4 in the MEAC, and won four of its final six games.