What to expect from the Grammys this weekend

by Jaila Manuel

This Sunday, January 26th is the biggest night for music. The 62nd annual Grammy award show is happening at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. We’ve got everything you need to know!

This year’s host is the 15-time Grammy award winner and R&B icon herself Alicia Keys. It will be her second year in a row hosting the show.

The performance line up has been announced and includes Aerosmith, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Lizzo, Demi Lovato, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and so, so many more!

Nominations for this year’s awards include lots of familiar faces like “Old Town Road” and “Panini” star Lil Nas X and teen pop star Billie Eilish. However, for the night the person with the most nominations goes to the pop diva herself, Lizzo, with her hit album “Cuz I Love You”.

The Grammy Awards will be aired live on the CBS Network at 8 p.m. EST; however, that isn’t the only way you can keep up with the awards! The award ceremony will also be aired live on GRAMMY.com, where you can also watch backstage and tune in at 5 p.m. to see the stars’ interviews and their red carpet looks.

Be sure to tune into the 62nd Grammy awards and keep up with all the content on social media and be sure to use the hashtag #GRAMMYs when you’re posting on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.