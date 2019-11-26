Senior Day Ended Volleyball Season for the Spartans

The volleyball team gathering together after celebrating their win over the Bulldogs. Photo courtesy of Maya Dawson and used with permission.

By: Maya Dawson, Sports Editor



The volleyball team hosted South Carolina State University, for Senior Day on Sunday November, 17th. This will be the last game played for eight seniors: Bojanna Bolozan, Anna Rupertova, Halley McKnight, Daiysa Burrell, Jill Aqunio, Jessica Radford, Destinee Hooker, and Ashley Patterson. They each had a chance to play in the game and had an impact on the game.



The Spartans won in 3 straight sets to take their second win of the season with their first win being over Morgan State University on Monday, October 14th. The scores of the sets were 18-25, 20-25, and lastly 15-25.



The first set was close until the 14-12 mark when the Spartans went on a 13-4 run to end the first set. The run was kick started by two kills from Halley McKnight. Bojanna Bolozan had two kills and two aces in the time span to help the Spartans take the first set from the Bulldogs.



In the second set the Spartans came out early and took the lead. Bojanna Bolozan, Anna Rupertova, and Daiysa Burrell each had two kills at the beginning of the set to obtain the lead in the second set.



Even though they were down four points the Bulldogs ramped up their intensity going on a run with four different players having kills to tie the set at 18-18. The Spartans diminished the Bulldogs hopes by winning the next four points and then finally finishing them off with Jessica Radford being the main contributor with one kill and two blocks at the end of the set.



Going into the next set up two sets to none, the Spartans were brimming with confidence. The Bulldogs had a hitting percentage of 0% in the third set, with 9 kills to go along with 9 errors. The Spartans were causing the Bulldogs to make constant mistakes.



It was neck and neck at the beginning of the third set, with the Spartans leading 8-6. They went off for 12 straight points to make the score 20-10. The Bulldogs had nowhere to go, so the Spartans had them where they wanted them. The Spartans had caused four straight errors at the end of the run.



The Bulldogs didn’t give up though they went on a little run to try and gain some momentum but that flame was extinguished after Bojanna Bolozan ended the set for the Spartans with a kill and a block.



Many of the Spartans celebrated and cried after winning the match. It was a very emotional moment not only for the seniors, but for the coaches and players on the team as well. The seniors were rejoiced at the thought of this being their last collegiate game of their careers at Norfolk State University.



We are going to lose many great seniors but their impact on the Norfolk State University’s volleyball will never be forgotten. They will forever be in our hearts, thank you.

