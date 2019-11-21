Chanette Hicks Sets New Record For the Spartans

By: Maya Dawson, Sports Editor

On Thursday, November 14th, the Spartans played against Virginia University of Lynchburg in a doubleheader non-conference game. They were 0-2 before this game so they were finally able to get into the winning column with a win over the Dragons. They won the game 123-48. They were totally unstoppable.



In the first quarter the Spartans scored 31 points and only allowed 4. They came out strong with a 7-0 run to start the first quarter. Chanette Hicks grabbed two steals in that run to allow the Spartans to keep the Dragons on their heels with a suffocating defense.



The Spartans had 10 steals in the first quarter, the most of any quarter, with Chanette Hicks and Armani Franklin contributing 7 total. The defense that was played by the Spartans was amazing in that the Dragons only made 2 out of 11 field goals. They had an 18.2% field goal percentage at the end of the first quarter but it didn’t stop there.



With the momentum going the Spartans way they kept up the same tempo going into the second quarter. La’Deja James and Shekinah Howard both had two threes in the second. It seemed like the Spartans were hitting any and everything.



Going into halftime up 33 points the Spartans kept up the intensity. Armani Franklin and Chanette Hicks were stealing every ball that came their way. Nothing could seem to get by them. Hicks finished with 11 steals and Franklin finished with 7. Hicks finished one steal shy of Norfolk State’s record for steals in a game (12) currently held by Lisa Rice against District of Columbia on February 18, 1993.



In the third quarter there were 16 turnovers. caused by the Spartans. They outscored them 33-9 in the third quarter. With Hicks having 10 points, 3 assists, and 3 steals in that quarter alone. With 2:07 left in the third quarter she had gotten the triple double. She set the record for having the first triple-double in Norfolk State’s Division 1 history and she is one of seven women to ever have a triple-double for the Spartans.



“It felt good just to get my team going and I can still create much more for the team. It just felt good to get my hands on the ball every play.” Chanette said when asked about her performance.



The Spartans hit 5 of 10 three pointers in the fourth quarter to finish off the Dragons. The Dragons finished the game with 40 turnovers which the Spartans were able to capitalize off of. We had 57 points off of turnovers along with 27 steals on the night.



The Spartans set all new records including being 3rd-all time in field goals made, 3rd-all time in 3-point field goals made, and 3rd-all time in assists. They were doing it on all sides of the floor, both offensively and defensively.



La’Deja James, Armani Franklin, and Shekinah Howard each scored a career high. James was the leading scorer with 29 points on 10-14 shooting, while going 5-8 from the three. She also had 6 assists, 3 steals and 9 rebounds.



Armani Franklin finished with 18 points, 3 assists and 7 steals. She had the second most steals on the team. Shekinah Howard had 10 points in the win. Five Spartans had scored in double digits, and everyone scored at least three points.



DaMya Harris was the leading scorer for the Dragons with 17 points on 6 of 15 shooting.



The Spartans are 1-2 on the season.

