Diageo North America commits $10 Million to HBCUs, Norfolk State students to benefit

The North America business of Diageo, a global beverage leader, is committing $10 million to support 25 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), including Norfolk State University. Diageo is also creating permanent endowed funds to provide financial aid grants anticipated to benefit thousands of talented students in need over the coming years. Funds will be available for HBCU students across different disciplines and majors, and distributed according to each institution’s financial aid process.

“Norfolk State University is pleased to be a part of the inaugural class of Diageo HBCU endowment recipients,” said Clifford Porter Jr., Norfolk State’s Vice President for University Advancement.

The Diageo Endowed Scholarship Fund will be used to create a permanent endowment benefiting students with scholarships to assist with tuition and fees. “This fund will have a preference for students in Engineering, Chemistry, Marketing, and Communications, but is opened to all students,” said Porter. The Office of Financial Aid will administer the funds through their annual award process. Additional information on how to apply for the funds will be forthcoming.

Besides Norfolk State University, the program will provide funding to support students at Alabama A&M University, Alabama State University, Bowie State University, Clark Atlanta University, Delaware State University, Dillard University, Fisk University, Fort Valley State University, Florida A&M University, Grambling State University, Hampton University, Harris-Stowe State University, Howard University, Jackson State University, Kentucky State University, Morehouse College, Morgan State University, North Carolina A&T University, North Carolina Central University, Tennessee State University, Tuskegee University, University of Virgin Islands, Winston-Salem State University, and Xavier University.