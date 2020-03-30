Trump says 30 more days

by Jamia Queen, March 30



President Donald Trump said Sunday, March 29, he would expand the social distancing rules for an additional 30 days, an unexpected setback from his push to revive the nation as coronavirus keeps on spreading.

The 15-day rules Trump imposed two weeks ago were set to be lifted on Monday, and the President had proposed over the previous week that he was hoping to loosen up them, at any rate in certain pieces of the nation. He even drifted around Easter, on April 12, as a potential date by which the nation could return to everyday life.

Be that as it may, on Sunday he said he’d chose to stretch the rules which incorporate recommended constraints on big social events to April 30, a sign his prior expectations were overly eager.

“The better you do, the quicker this entire bad dream will end,” the President said Sunday at a White House news meeting.

He said he would finish newer improved arrangements and announce it early this week and declaring the subtleties on Tuesday.

The statement made a sudden turnaround from a week back when Trump believed that social distancing was damaging the economy.

The president’s healthcare professionals warned him about letting the country return to cramped workplaces or large assemblies. Trump seemed adamant about letting Americans resume a regular life again.

In any case, Trump appeared to recognize that the spread of the infection has not slowed down. He said that we are likely to see hit the peak of the death rate in another 2 weeks. Focusing on that revelation, he feels the nation will be safer by June 1.