Norfolk State cancels events to mitigate community spread of COVID-19

Norfolk State University announced March 13 that the following events have been canceled, postponed or delayed as a precaution to help mitigate community spread of the Novel Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

• SAT Testing — Saturday, March 14

• MEAC Brunch — Saturday, March 14

• Executive Council Meeting — Tuesday, March 17

• Dementia/Alzheimer’s Conference — Thursday, March 19

• Town Hall: State of Young Families in Hampton Roads — Friday, March 20

• Patricia Lynch Stith Student Success Center Sophomore Summit — Saturday, March 21

• Broadway and Beyond Concert-NSU Concert Choir — Sunday, March 22

• City of Norfolk – Charlene Butts Ligon Book Signing — Tuesday, March 24

• Career Expo — Wednesday, March 25

• Administrators, Faculty and Staff Campaign Celebration — Thursday, March 26

• NSU Spring Admissions Open House — Saturday, March 28

• Employee Service Awards — Tuesday, March 31

• Governor’s Recognition Award Ceremony — Thursday, April 2

• Student Activities and Leadership has canceled events scheduled from Saturday, March 14 through Sunday, April 5. If you have any questions, please check with them at 757-823-8200.

Norfolk State University students, faculty and staff are encouraged to monitor their NSU email for additional updates regarding the cancellation and rescheduling of events.