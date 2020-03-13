MEAC Tournament canceled, all NSU spring sports suspended

The Mid-Eastern Atlantic Conference (MEAC) has suspended the remainder of the men’s and women’s basketball tournament for 2020. NSU men’s and women’s basketball games have been canceled, effective immediately. All NSU spring sports will be suspended per the decision of the MEAC. All NSU athletic competitions have been suspended until further notice.

Following recent recommendations from public health officials and guidelines established by the leadership of Norfolk State University, NSU has decided to cancel all alumni and donor events sponsored by the NSUAA and NSUAF during the 2020 MEAC Tournament.

For your safety and the safety of those around you, please adhere to the instructions regarding the prevention of the spread and/or exposure to the Coronavirus.

Fans who have purchased tickets to the MEAC Basketball Tournament for games that have not been played should contact the venue through which they made their purchase for refunds.