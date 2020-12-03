NSU Falls to ODU in First Home Game of the Season

By Siera Jones

The Spartans fell to Old Dominion University in the first home game of the season after trailing the Monarchs for the entirety of the game.

The Monarchs got off to an 11-0 start before the Spartans answered back. A jump shot by J.J. Matthews and five consecutive points by Mustafa Lawrence brought the Spartans within four points of ODU. Throughout the first period the Spartans managed to keep the point deficit in single digits, but failed to take the lead.

Despite 3 three pointers by Daryl Anderson and twelve points scored by Devante Carter, the period concluded with the Monarchs leading 42-37. Joe Reece led ODU with 13 points.

The score remained close throughout the second period, with the Spartans narrowing the scoring margin to a single point with five minutes left on the clock. However, after making 11 free throws in the final four minutes, the Monarchs overpowered the Spartan men with a final score of 80-66.

Malik Curry and A.J. Oliver scored 17 points each for the Monarchs, and Reece contributed 16 total points.

Anderson came off the bench to score four three pointers and a total of 17 points. Kyonze Chavis also contributed at the three point line with two made three point shots, and a total of 12 points. Carter contributed a total of 15 points.

The Spartans will host another local rival Monday at 7 p.m. when Hampton University comes to Echols Hall.